JUST IN
US Federal Reserve official suggests substantial rate hikes may be needed
Wartime agreement allowing Ukrainian grain exports extended for 120 days
UK govt increases windfall tax on profits of oil, natural gas companies
UK unveils emergency budget statement amid big demands but little cash
Canada's inflation steady at 6.9% in Oct: National statistical agency
US dollar gains as spending points to rate hikes; Aussie tumbles
Chinese authorities call on retired soldiers to help Foxconn iPhone plant
Technical recession has become more likely, says European Central Bank
G20 vows to aid developing nations to rebuild effective education systems
G20 leaders pitch for updating global agricultural food trade rules
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Former Israeli PM Netanyahu says Turkey's Erdogan agrees to reset ties
Informal COP27 draft text has nothing new for developing nations
Business Standard

US weekly jobless claims fall to 222,000 despite rapid Fed rate hikes

The four-week moving average rose by 2,000 to 221,000

Topics
Americans | US jobless claims | US jobless

AP  |  Washington 

jobless, US
(Photo: Bloomberg)

The U.S. job market remains healthy as fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, despite the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes this year intended to bring down inflation and tighten the labour market.

Applications for jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 12 fell by 4,000 to 222,000 from 226,000 the previous week, the Labour Department reported Thursday.

The four-week moving average rose by 2,000 to 221,000.

The total number of Americans collecting unemployment aid rose by 13,000 to 1.51 million for the week ending Nov. 5. a seven-month high, but still not a troubling level.

Applications for jobless claims, which generally represent layoffs in the U.S., have remained historically low this year, deepening the challenges the Federal Reserve faces as it raises interest rates to try to bring inflation down from near a 40-year high.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Americans

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 21:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.