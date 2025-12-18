Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US unveils $10 billion arms package for Taiwan in major defence deal

US unveils $10 billion arms package for Taiwan in major defence deal

The eight arms sales agreements cover 82 high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, and 420 Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump administration has announced a massive package of arms sales to Taiwan. (Photo:PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration has announced a massive package of arms sales to Taiwan valued at more than $10 billion, including medium-range missiles, howitzers and drones, a move that is sure to infuriate China.

The State Department announced the sales late Wednesday during a nationally televised address by President Donald Trump, who made scant mention of foreign policy issues and did not speak to trade or other issues with China.

The eight arms sales agreements cover 82 high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, and 420 Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS similar to what the US had been providing Ukraine during the Biden administration to defend itself from Russia worth more than $4 billion.

 

The sales also include 60 self-propelled howitzer systems and related equipment, also worth more than $4 billion, and drones valued at more than $1 billion.

Other sales in the package include military software valued at more than $1 billion, Javelin and TOW missiles worth more than $700 million, helicopter spare parts worth $96 million and refurbishment kits for Harpoon missiles worth $91 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

