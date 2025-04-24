Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China denies trade talks with US, contradicts Trump's tariff war claims

China denies trade talks with US, contradicts Trump's tariff war claims

China has reiterated that Beijing is open to dialogue with the United States, however, negotiations must be equal, respectful, and reciprocal

Trade war: Trump sets 25% tariff on $50 bn Chinese goods, faces retaliation

US China trade war

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Thursday, dismissed claims of any ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, contradicting recent statements made by US President Donald Trump. Speaking at a routine briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, “As far as I know, China and the US have not consulted or negotiated on the issue of tariffs, let alone reached an agreement.”
 
Guo’s remarks come in response to Trump’s claims a day earlier that the two countries were in direct contact and that progress on a tariff agreement was being made. When asked by reporters if negotiations were ongoing, Trump said, “Yeah, of course. Everyday.” Trump also said that the US was “actively” engaged with China and suggested that tariff rates would “come down substantially” as part of any future deal, though not be eliminated entirely.
 
 
“Actively. Everything is active. Everybody wants to be a part of what we’re doing,” Trump said.
 
However, Guo dismissed this narrative outright, reiterating China’s position: “This tariff war was initiated by the US, and China’s stance is consistent and clear: we will fight if fight we must. Our doors are open, if the US wants to talk. Dialogue and negotiation must be equal, respectful and reciprocal.”
China’s Ministry of Commerce reiterated the Foreign Ministry’s position, issuing a similar statement denying any ongoing dialogue.
 
The conflicting statements highlight the current volatility in US-China trade relations, which have escalated sharply since Trump imposed steep ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on April 2. In response, Beijing retaliated, triggering a tit-for-tat cycle that has pushed tariffs on both sides to punishing levels. This led to US levies on Chinese imports reaching 145 per cent and China’s retaliatory tariffs hitting 125 per cent.
 
While the Trump administration has recently softened its tone, citing economic risks and market instability, Chinese officials remain adamant that no talks are happening behind the scenes.
 

More From This Section

Dow Chemicals

Dow reports first-quarter loss, expands review of European assets

Michelle Obama, USA, DNC

Michelle Obama reveals reason for skipping Donald Trump's inauguration

Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in indicted in bribery case

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy cuts short S African trip after Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian president slams Hamas as 'sons of dogs', urges hostage release

Topics : US China trade war US China China US trade BS Web Reports Trump tariffs trump tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon