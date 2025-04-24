Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Dow reports first-quarter loss, expands review of European assets

Dow reports first-quarter loss, expands review of European assets

In January, Dow said it would reduce global headcount by 1,500 as part of a cost-saving plan due to lackluster demand and margin pressures

Dow Chemicals

The company has also undertaken a strategic review of some of its European assets. | File Image

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chemicals firm Dow Inc reported a first-quarter loss on Thursday versus a year-ago profit, hurt by lower prices and higher energy and feedstock costs, and said it is expanding the review of its European assets. 
Dow, along with other chemicals firms, has been struggling with higher feedstock and energy costs as well as weak demand for its products, especially in markets such as Europe. 
In January, Dow said it would reduce global headcount by 1,500 as part of a cost-saving plan due to lackluster demand and margin pressures. 
The company has also undertaken a strategic review of some of its European assets. 
 
On Thursday, the company said it is expanding the review to Polyurethanes and also including three upstream assets across all operating segments for further action. 
Michigan-based Dow's net loss for the quarter ended March 31 was $290 million or 44 cents per share, compared to a net income of $538 million, or 73 cents per share, a year ago.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : Dow Chemical European Union Chemical industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon