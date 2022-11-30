JUST IN
TMS Ep314: Adani expansion, job creation, Indian equities, climate
Business Standard

TMS Ep314: Adani expansion, job creation, Indian equities, climate

Is Adani Group emerging as the next Tatas? What explains rural-urban divide despite more job creation? Will Indian equities be able to tide over emerging risks? What is climate finance? Answers here

Topics
Adani Group | job creation | Indian equities

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

TMS

    When asked about the logic behind NDTV’s takeover, Gautam Adani is reported to have said that he wants to build a global news brand. Asia’s richest man is also planning to roll out a super app soon. He is also raising over 2.5 billion dollars through an FPO to fund his green and digital ambitions. A cursory look at announcements made by Adani in the last 15 days clearly points towards one trend -- that he is trying to significantly expand his conglomerate. But why is Adani pursuing such a strategy, especially when large, diversified conglomerates continue to be seen as dinosaurs in the West?
    Notwithstanding lay-offs in the tech sector, employment by listed companies in India touched an all-time high of 10-million in 2021-22. It was a 9.3% jump from the previous year’s numbers. But a look at the rural-urban divide suggests that the pick-up is uneven. Participation of women in the workforce also continues to remain low. So what is behind this uneven pick-up in job creation?
    From high valuations to moderation in growth, analysts say risks are emerging for Indian equities, and investors need to be careful in their approach. But are the risks too strong for India? Will our markets be able to tide over this uncertain short-term phase?
    Meanwhile, a threat much bigger than the one being faced by the financial markets is uniting the world. And diving too. Every year, leaders from over 200 nations come under the roof. For over a fortnight, they share ideas and indulge in heated debates to find a solution to one big threat: the rising temperature of our globe. And most discussions boil down to one thing. How much the developed nations will contribute towards the climate fund. But what exactly is this fund? And how does it help in fighting climate change? Find answers to these questions in this podcast.
    First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 13:00 IST
