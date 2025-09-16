Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Vance hosts Kirk's radio show from White House to honour his 'friend'

Vance hosts Kirk's radio show from White House to honour his 'friend'

Vance, who transported Kirk's body home to Arizona aboard Air Force Two last week, opened by saying he was filling in for somebody who cannot be filled in for, but I'll do my best

JD Vance, Vance

The Republican vice president, 41, was especially close to Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, one of the nation's largest political organisations with chapters on high school and college campuses (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vice President JD Vance on Monday hosted the radio programme of Charlie Kirk, the influential conservative activist who was assassinated last week, telling listeners that the best way he knows how to honour his friend is to be a better husband and father.

Vance hosted The Charlie Kirk Show from his ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House. The livestream of the two-hour programme was broadcast in the White House press briefing room and featured a series of appearances by White House and administration officials who knew the 31-year-old Kirk.

Vance, who transported Kirk's body home to Arizona aboard Air Force Two last week, opened by saying he was filling in for somebody who cannot be filled in for, but I'll do my best.

 

The Republican vice president, 41, was especially close to Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, one of the nation's largest political organisations with chapters on high school and college campuses. The two began a friendship nearly a decade ago, and Kirk advocated for Vance to be Republican Donald Trump's choice for vice president last year.

Vance spoke Monday about sitting with Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, and being at a loss for words. But he said she told him something he'll never forget, which was that her husband had never raised his voice to her and was never cross or mean-spirited to her.

Also Read

JD Vance, Vance

Trump admin joins Republican campaign to police speech after Kirk's murder

King Charles, Charles

King Charles III to use tiara diplomacy as UK prepares for Trump's visit

The Brown University campus in Providence, Rhode Island

Trump's Ivy League deals likely to funnel cash into US trade schools

Zohran Mamdani

New York governor Kathy Hochul endorses Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor

US President Donald Trump

Trump urges foreign firms to train US workers, vows to outdo their 'game'

Vance allowed that he could not say the same about himself.

I took from that moment that I needed to be a better husband and I needed to be a better father, the vice president said on the programme, which was streamed on Rumble. That is the way I'm going to honour my friend.

After Kirk was fatally shot last Wednesday at Utah Valley University, Vance tore up his schedule for the next day he was scheduled Thursday to attend the 24th annual observance in New York of the September 11, 2001, attacks to fly instead to Orem, Utah, with his wife, second lady Usha Vance.

The two accompanied Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk's casket to Arizona aboard Air Force Two.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Blue Blue Origin, space, earth

Ozone layer on track to return to 1980s levels by mid-century: WMO report

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

Pak-Afghanistan ties worsen as Sharif warns Kabul over cross-border attacks

social media, social media apps

New York unveils draft rules to curb addictive social media feeds for kids

Donald Trump, Trump

Three killed in US strike against Venezuelan 'narcoterrorists', says Trump

Nepal PM

Datanomics: New Nepal PM faces challenges from graft to economic revivalpremium

Topics : Donald Trump administration Murder US Republicans White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon