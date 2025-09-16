Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 06:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Three killed in US strike against Venezuelan 'narcoterrorists', says Trump

Three killed in US strike against Venezuelan 'narcoterrorists', says Trump

Further in his post, calling the drug trafficking cartels as a threat to US, Trump put forth a warning that the government would haunt back

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Trump announced a second kinetic strike by the US Military against drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the Southcom area (Photo: Reuters)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Three people were killed by the US military in another deadly strike on a vessel in international waters "transporting illegal narcotics" from Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said.

US President Trump announced a second kinetic strike by the US Military against drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the Southcom area.

In a post on his social media handle Truth Social, the US President stated that the strike had occurred while the narcoterrorists from Venezuela were transporting illegal narcotics in International waters, calling it a deadly weapon poisoning the Americans.

"This morning, on my Orders, US Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the US," the post read.

 

Further in his post, calling the drug trafficking cartels as a threat to US, Trump put forth a warning that the government would haunt back.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump proposes half-yearly corporate result filing; snubs quarterly trend

King Charles, Charles

King Charles III to use tiara diplomacy as UK prepares for Trump's visit

President Donald Trump, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Than

Trump calls Qatar 'a great ally', warns Netanyahu to act with caution

Trump, Queen Elizabeth

Trump's fondness for UK royalty offers Starmer a chance to boost ties

The Brown University campus in Providence, Rhode Island

Trump's Ivy League deals likely to funnel cash into US trade schools

"These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to US National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital US Interests. The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No US Forces were harmed in this Strike. BE WARNED -- IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!" the post further read.

Earlier on September 3, the United States killed 11 people in a deadly military strike against an alleged drug boat linked to the Venezuela cartel 'Tren de Aragua'.

"Earlier this morning, on my Orders, US Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. TDA is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation, operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro, responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nepal PM

Datanomics: New Nepal PM faces challenges from graft to economic revivalpremium

china Flag, China

China accuses US of bullying over tariffs on Russian oil purchases

Rameshore Khanal

The fleeting fantasy of a monarch who would return to save Nepal

World Trade Organisation, WTO

WTO's long-awaited global agreement to curb overfishing takes effect

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Xi Jinping urges 'orderly exit' of outdated production capacity: Report

Topics : Donald Trump Venezuela United States US government US Military

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon