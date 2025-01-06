Business Standard

Vietnam's 2024 GDP growth accelerates to 7.09% driven by strong exports

Reuters HANOI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Vietnam's gross domestic product grew 7.09 per cent last year to $476.3 billion, faster than the 5.05 per cent expansion in 2023, driven by strong exports and robust foreign investment inflows, government data showed on Monday. 
GDP grew 7.55 per cent in the fourth quarter, the fastest quarterly growth in more than two years, the General Statistics Office said in a report. 
The Southeast Asian country, a regional manufacturing hub, has benefited from a recovery in global consumption despite being badly affected by Asia's strongest typhoon last year. 
"This is a positive result amid difficulties including natural disasters and is a good foundation for 2025 growth," Nguyen Thi Huong, head of the GSO, said at a press conference after the report was released. 
 
Exports in 2024 grew 14.3 per cent from a year earlier to $405.53 billion, led by shipments of electronics, smartphones, clothing and farm produce, the GSO report said. 

Imports grew 16.7 per cent to $380.76 billion in 2024, resulting in a trade surplus of $24.77 billion. 
The strong rebound in growth in 2024 was also helped by the government increasing coal imports for power generation to avoid a repeat of the electricity shortages of previous years. 
Coal imports in 2024 rose 24.8 per cent from a year earlier to 63.8 million metric tons, while electricity output in the year rose 9.6 per cent to 293.3 billion kilowatt hours. 
Foreign investment inflows into Vietnam rose 9.4 per cent last year to $25.35 billion. 
Average consumer prices in 2024 were up 3.63 per cent while industrial production output rose 8.4 per cent. 
Vietnam has set an official GDP growth target of 6.5 per cent to 7.0 per cent for this year. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh last month said Vietnam would aim for growth of 8.0 per cent. 
"Looking forward, Vietnam will actively monitor monetary policies, stabilise exchange rates, and monitor closely big trade partners to have timely policies," Huong said. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics : Vietnam economy GDP growth GDP

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

