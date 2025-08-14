Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / UK growth slows in second quarter but comes in higher than expected

UK growth slows in second quarter but comes in higher than expected

Though that was lower than the 0.7 per cent increase in the first quarter of the year, it was ahead of market expectations of only a 0.1 per cent rise

UK

The British economy, the sixth-largest in the world, has under-performed its long-run average since the global financial crisis of 2008-9. Photo: Bloomberg

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Britain's economy slowed down during the second quarter of the year in the face of higher taxes on businesses and global tariff uncertainties, but growth came in higher than anticipated, official figures showed Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics said output expanded by 0.3 per cent during the second quarter from the previous three-month period, largely as a result of a strong performance in June.

Though that was lower than the 0.7 per cent increase in the first quarter of the year, it was ahead of market expectations of only a 0.1 per cent rise.

The bigger than expected increase will be welcome news to the Labour government, which has made improving growth its number one priority since it returned to power in July 2024. 

 

Higher growth will also bolster public finances as it leads to higher tax revenues. If growth continues to beat expectations in coming months, Treasury chief Rachel Reeves will be under less pressure to deliver another big tax-raising budget this fall.

Reeves said Thursday's figures were positive but added that there is more to do to drive growth in the economy.

The British economy, the sixth-largest in the world, has under-performed its long-run average since the global financial crisis of 2008-9.

Critics say Reeves is partly responsible for much of the gloomy economic news since Labour returned to power after 14 years, because she was overly downbeat when taking on her role and has increased taxes, particularly on businesses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

