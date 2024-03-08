Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Wake up, democracy under threat: US President Joe Biden to lawmakers

Biden's speech took aim squarely at Trump, criticising him and Republicans for blocking aid to Ukraine and sympathising with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo: AP/PTI)

Agencies
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden kicked off his State of the Union address by warning that democracy is endangered at home and abroad, a threat made more immediate by the prospect of his predecessor Donald Trump returning to the White House.

“My purpose tonight is to both wake up this Congress and alert the American people that this is no ordinary time either,” Biden told lawmakers, dignitaries and other guests at the Capitol on Thursday. “Not since President Lincoln and the Civil War have freedom and democracy been under assault here at home as they are today.”
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Biden’s speech took aim squarely at Trump, criticising him and Republicans for blocking aid to Ukraine and sympathising with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He sought to shame Trump as an isolationist, comparing Ronald Reagan’s 1980s exhortation to a Soviet leader to open up the Berlin Wall to Trump’s suggestion he would let Russia invade Nato allies that don’t meet defence-spending targets. “It wasn’t that long ago when a Republican president, Ronald Reagan, thundered “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall,” Biden said. “Now, my predecessor  failed the most basic duty any president owes the American people - the duty to care". “He also tells Putin ‘Do whatever the hell you want. That’s a quote. A former American President said that —bowing down to a Russian leader. I think it’s outrageous. It’s dangerous. And it’s unacceptable.”

Biden sought to highlight his first-term accomplishments and called on Congress to take action on immigration, abortion rights, higher taxes on the wealthy and lower drug prices. “Too many corporations raise prices to pad their profits. That’s why we’re cracking down on corporations that engage in price gouging and deceptive pricing.” During his speech, the president called out China’s “unfair economic practices,” renewed US support for Taiwan and reaffirmed his backing for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians “over time.”  

Also Read

Ramaswamy cheered at Trump rally, fueling V-P candidature speculations

US elections 2024: Vivek Ramaswamy drops from race, endorses Donald Trump

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? The Indian-American Republican presidential nominee

Colorado court ruling on Trump: What it means for 2024 presidential polls

Former US ambassador Nikki Haley ends presidential campaign: Report

China vows to 'safeguard' national security with new laws at conclave

US employers add strong 275K jobs in sign of continued economic strength

Paris Olympics opening ceremony to be held during sunset on July 26

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden, calls him 'angry, mentally disturbed'

Increased travel connectivity, visa waivers help boost tourism to SE Asia

Topics : Joe Biden US presidential elections Donald Trump Republican Party US Democratic Party Convention Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon