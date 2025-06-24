Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Walmart reaffirms commitment to hike India sourcing to $10bn by 2027

Walmart reaffirms commitment to hike India sourcing to $10bn by 2027

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says the firm's sourcing from India is expanding beyond limited categories as it doubles down on MSME empowerment and digital growth

walmart

PhonePe is gearing up for an initial public offering and is reportedly set to file its draft papers in early August. (Photo: Reuters)

Akshara Srivastava
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global retail giant Walmart on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to increase annual sourcing from India to $10 billion by 2027.
 
“I have been coming to India for a long time now, and over the years you can see how the story is unfolding—broadening and becoming much more interesting. Earlier, we were sourcing products from only some limited categories, but our sourcing business has grown a lot, and now we have this goal of getting to $10 billion a year,” said Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, Walmart Inc.
 
McMillon is on a two-day trip to India and was speaking at a showcase of the company’s businesses in India, highlighting its growth story across exports, digital innovation, inclusive supply chains and community empowerment.
 
 
“It's rare to have such a big economy growing so fast and creating so much opportunity for so many, and we want to be part of that process,” McMillon added.
 
The company has been present in India for over 20 years and acquired a controlling 77 per cent stake in Flipkart in 2018. As part of this, it also gained a controlling stake in the online payment platform PhonePe. 

Also Read

Doug McMillon

Working with suppliers to reach $10 bn sourcing from India: Walmart CEO

PhonePe

PhonePe eyes $1.5 billion IPO, draft papers likely by early August

Walmart

Walmart to add 100K MSMEs in next 3 years under Vriddhi supplier programme

Nandita Sinha, Myntra

India remains key strategic market for global brands: Myntra CEO Sinha

Flipkart

Walmart's Flipkart secures RBI approval for direct lending in India

 
“Years ago, we got the opportunity to invest in Flipkart and PhonePe, and the way our teams have worked to grow those businesses over the years has been inspiring,” he said.
 
PhonePe is gearing up for an initial public offering and is reportedly set to file its draft papers in early August.
 
“We have a long-term point of view. You can see that from the many years that we've been here, and you can expect that to continue. We see the growth in India,” he further said.
 
Meanwhile, McMillon also interacted with sellers trained under the company’s supplier development programme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Walmart Vriddhi.
 
Through its Vriddhi initiatives, Walmart is empowering Indian MSMEs with critical business skills and market access, helping them scale sustainably and contribute to India’s economic growth.
 
Launched in 2019, the programme has trained over 70,000 MSMEs so far by enabling access to digital commerce, personalised mentorship and strategic partnerships. Earlier this month, the company said it plans to connect with another 100,000 MSMEs over the next three years under the programme.
 
The world’s largest retailer reported revenues of $681 billion in 2025. 
 

More From This Section

Technology, artificial intelligence, Talent management, Hiring

Cos aim to boost revenue with AI, not just reduce cost: Automation Anywhere

hcltech

HCLTech, AMD launch innovation labs, training to fast-track enterprise AI

Adani Group

Adani Group raises $1 billion to refinance debt for Mumbai airport

Akshay Sahi, director, Prime, deliveries and returns for India and emerging markets.

Amazon India extends Prime Day to 3 days as it pushes into smaller cities

Tata Motors

Tata Motors says no 'panic button' pressed yet on rare-earth magnet curbs

Topics : Walmart MSME Retail Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon