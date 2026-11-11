War and trade disputes must not derail climate action, leaders warn

Wars and trade disputes should not be allowed to distract the world from its efforts to combat global warming, the leaders of Brazil and Turkey told the COP31 climate conference on Wednesday.

The comments, made on the third day of the annual United Nations (UN) summit, came ahead of a series of speeches by world leaders aimed at paving the way for negotiators to reach a fresh agreement to advance the international fight against climate change.

“A year ago, the planet left COP30 invigorated... (but) this momentum has dropped off at the start of this year. Climate change disappeared from the speeches and documents from global leadership,” Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told the summit.

“We started talking more about weapons and tariffs than the survival of future generations. The planet cannot be at the mercy of hegemonic struggles,” he said.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan echoed his comments.

“Wars, crises, migration, famine and poverty increase the need for international solidarity each day,” he said.

The US-Israeli war on Iran this year has disrupted crude oil shipments from West Asia and sent fuel prices soaring around the world, triggering a scramble for reliable supplies.

These developments have pushed global warming down the list of urgent priorities for some governments, even as climate advocates argue that they make a compelling case for faster adoption of clean energy alternatives to oil.

Negotiators from nearly 200 countries are seeking an agreement at COP31 on a proposal from Turkey to increase the share of electricity in global energy use and revive stalled efforts to move away from fossil fuels.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders earlier in the day that the slow global response to climate change had put the world on a path to destruction and that urgent action was needed to avert it.

“The brutal truth is that the climate crisis is outrunning us. This is the path to mutually assured destruction,” Guterres said, pointing to rising emissions, global temperatures and worsening climate-driven disasters.

A UN report last month found that the world was on course to breach the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warming limit that countries had agreed to pursue under the Paris Agreement to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

Meanwhile, 2026 has also seen a series of extreme heatwaves across Western Europe and a glacier collapse in Nepal that triggered a catastrophic flood, killing more than 1,450 people.

Former French Prime Minister Laurent Fabius said the leaders’ speeches should provide political impetus to the negotiations.

“It is an opportunity for leaders to make some announcements, and more this time, to explain how they will implement, because the key word in Antalya is implementation,” he told Reuters.

Wednesday’s speakers were scheduled to include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng and Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine, among scores of others.

However, many countries will not be represented at the summit.

The US, the world’s largest historical emitter of greenhouse gases, has skipped the talks for the second consecutive year after President Donald Trump, who has called global warming a hoax, withdrew the country from climate cooperation following his return to office in 2025.

Other G7 countries, including France, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada, have also not sent their top leaders to the talks this year.

“The world’s biggest economies should be leading the response to the climate crisis, not leaving it to others,” said Mohamed Adow, director of climate and energy think tank Power Shift Africa.