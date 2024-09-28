Business Standard
World News

Waste management critical issue across globe, says US Consul General

He was speaking on the sidelines of 'TechCamp Pune', an event focused on the theme of redesigning sustainable urban waste management

Mike Hankey, has said that waste management was an important issue. (Photo: PTI)

AP Pune
Sep 28 2024

Consul General of the United States in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, has said that waste management was an important issue, not just for an urbanising Maharashtra, but for communities across India and around the world.

He was speaking here on Thursday the sidelines of 'TechCamp Pune', an event focused on the theme of redesigning sustainable urban waste management.

The US Consulate General, Mumbai, in partnership with the Symbiosis International University Centre for Waste Resource Management, ExploreiT and the Climate Reality Project held the 'TechCamp Pune', a release said. The event brought together US and international trainers and over 45 waste management professionals from Maharashtra, including technocrats, policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and civil society leaders and other stakeholders.

 

Participants worked together over four days to define pressing waste management challenges and develop practical solutions to address them. They explored how digital tools can improve waste collection, enhance recycling processes, and promote community awareness about sustainable waste practices, it said. On the occasion, Hankey underscored the importance of local innovation to tackle global environmental challenges. He said that through TechCamp, the United States is empowering local leaders to identify and tackle waste management with digital tools that create sustainable, scalable solutions.


Topics : waste management E Waste management United States

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

