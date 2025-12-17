Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Waymo in talks to raise over $15 billion at nearly $100 billion valuation

Waymo in talks to raise over $15 billion at nearly $100 billion valuation

Waymo and its would-be financial backers have weighed a valuation as high as $110 billion, though the amount raised and final value have yet to be determined

Waymo

Waymo (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Waymo, Alphabet Inc.’s autonomous driving unit, is in discussions to raise more than $15 billion at a valuation near $100 billion, in a financing round led by its parent company.  The maker of robotaxis has discussed raising billions in equity from external backers as well as Alphabet, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.  Waymo and its would-be financial backers have weighed a valuation as high as $110 billion, though the amount raised and final value have yet to be determined, some of the people said.   The prior investment round, in October 2024, valued the company above $45 billion and was led by its parent, Alphabet, which also owns Google. The valuation increase underscores Waymo’s emergence as a leader in driverless technology, with the company spending heavily to ramp up its fleet and expand into new cities.  The company has achieved an annual revenue run rate above $350 million, two of the people said.  Waymo declined to comment.  Waymo is the frontrunner in a race against Tesla Inc. and others to turn autonomous ride-hailing into a business, with more fully driverless miles, paying customers and permitted operating zones than any competitor in the US.   The company is the only major operator running a service with no safety driver in the vehicle across multiple cities. Its rivals, like Elon Musk’s Tesla, continue to rely on human monitors during testing or early commercial pilots. Amazon.com Inc.’s Zoox has a purpose-built robotaxi with no driver controls at all, but offers limited rides to the public in Las Vegas and San Francisco, without charging a fare.  Waymo is one of Alphabet’s “other bets” — the division of high-risk projects managed by President Ruth Porat that have been facing pressure to become independent as part of an effort to run Alphabet with greater efficiency.   Alphabet has allowed Waymo to take outside capital, in part to insulate itself against any headwinds from the expensive autonomous driving business. The Information earlier reported Waymo’s plans to seek a valuation above $100 billion. 
 

More From This Section

Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Warner Bros Discovery board rejects Paramount's $108 bn hostile bid

Coursera

Coursera to buy Udemy, creating $2.5 billion firm to target AI training

Modi addressed the Joint session of Parliament of Ethiopia.

India, Ethiopia share vision for peace, security and Global South: PM Modi

Donald Trump, Trump, Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir

Why Asim Munir's third US trip may cost him support of Pakistanis

Meta

Meta moves to single age-check system as global child safety rules tighten

Topics : Google Waymo Alphabet Inc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVedanta DemergerGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon