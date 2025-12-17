Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Warner Bros Discovery board rejects Paramount's $108 bn hostile bid

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Warner Bros Discovery has recommended its shareholders to reject a hostile takeover bid by Paramount Skydance Corp, calling the offer "inferior" and "inadequate". The board has said that a rival bid from Netflix will be better for customers. 
"The Board reviewed Paramount Skydance's most recent unsolicited tender offer with the same care and discipline it has applied throughout this process, including its review of multiple prior proposals," Warner Bros said Wednesday. 
 
“The Board's evaluation followed a thorough and consistent process and is grounded in its fiduciary duties," it added.
  

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

