Home / World News / 'We're draining the swamp,' says Trump on his deportation programme

'We're draining the swamp,' says Trump on his deportation programme

Trump further said that for years, the US had been controlled by the radical left but that such control would no longer continue

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Sunday while addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), referred to mass deportations and said that he was restoring government "by the people."

"The fraudsters, liars, cheaters, globalists, and Deep State bureaucrats are being sent packing. The illegal alien criminals are being sent home. We're draining the swamp and restoring government by the people, for the people," he said.

Trump further said that for years, the US had been "controlled" by the radical left but that such control would no longer continue.

"For years, Washington was controlled by a sinister group of radical left Marxists, warmongers and corrupt special interests who drained our wealth attacked our liberties obliterated our borders and sucked our country dry- not any longer," he said.

 

Referring to the US Presidential elections on November 5, 2024, Trump said that on that day, the people stood up to these "corrupt forces."

"But on November 5th we stood up to all the corrupt forces that were destroying America. We took away their power, we took away their confidence- they lost their confidence, you know- you ever watch, they lost their confidence. Oh it's so nice to watch and we took back our country and we must be doing something right," he said.

For days, migrants deported from the US were detained in a hotel and held in a remote camp in Panama, surrounded by tight security with limited contact with the outside world, CNN reported.

Nearly 300 migrants from Asia, all deported by the US, were held there by Panamanian authorities who agreed to take them in and eventually repatriate them. It's part of the Trump administration's mass deportation campaign, which it has pressured Latin American nations to help with, as per CNN.

The migrants started arriving in Panama City last week after being deported from the US. Some didn't even know they were being flown to another country until they actually landed in Panama.

At the hotel, some migrants tried to voice their concerns by sending distress signals to journalists gathered outside. Standing in front of their windows, they held up pieces of paper with handwritten notes begging for support, CNN reported.

One of the signs read, "Please help us. We are not (safe) in our country," as reported by CNN.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

