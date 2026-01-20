WEF 2026 Day 2: List of key speakers, major discussions at Davos forum

The second day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 will see several global leaders and top business executives address the summit. The annual meeting, which began on Monday, will continue through January 23.

Key speakers for WEF 2026 Day 2

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng are among the key leaders scheduled to speak on Day 2. French President Emmanuel Macron and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will also deliver a special address. Leaders from Qatar and Morocco are also expected to share their views during the summit.

Bessent is likely to cross paths with European leaders amid heightened tensions between the US and the European Union over Greenland. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for full US control of Greenland, saying it is critical for American national security and citing concerns over Russian and Chinese ship activity near the region. Trump has also threatened trade tariffs on eight EU countries that oppose the US control of Greenland. He is scheduled to address the summit tomorrow.

At the same time, Lifeng is expected to use his address to project China as a stable and reliable global partner. Beijing is likely to stress dialogue, multilateralism and economic stability, drawing a contrast with recent US actions, including the Greenland push, military moves in Venezuela and strong warnings to Iran.

Leading voices from the corporate world will also take the stage. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will speak in a session. Palantir Technologies CEO and Co-Founder Alex Karp is also set to share his views on technology, innovation and the future of global business.

What will be discussed?

Day 2 discussions will focus on major global challenges and opportunities. These include how to scale artificial intelligence in a responsible way, how to invest better in workers, and whether electric vehicles can truly lead future mobility. Energy security, global cooperation in a divided world, and economic growth within environmental limits will also be key themes.

The agenda also includes sessions on rebuilding trust in Latin America, Africa’s role in the new global economy, and finding a path to peace in Ukraine. Leaders will discuss whether peace can be achieved through strength or dialogue, amid ongoing global uncertainty.

India on Day 1 at WEF Davos

Maharashtra began Day 1 with major investment momentum, signing 19 MoUs involving investments of about ₹14.5 trillion and an employment potential of over 1.5 million jobs. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a series of meetings with global companies such as Coca-Cola, Brookfield and Antora Energy. Discussions focused on expanding existing operations, scaling manufacturing and services, and strengthening supply chains.

Assam made its debut at Davos, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighting rising interest in semiconductors and tourism. On the sidelines of the summit, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh met Buhler Group Chairman Deepak Mane in Zurich, inviting the company to partner with the state in agri-export clusters, millet processing and food-technology skilling initiatives.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh government officials held meetings with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to discuss ongoing projects and new opportunities in renewable energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, yen borrowings and policy support. They also engaged with the Essar Group and other global firms to explore investments in renewable energy, data centres and technology-led sectors.