Chile battles deadly wildfires that killed 19 people, left 1,500 homeless

Chile battles deadly wildfires that killed 19 people, left 1,500 homeless

Five large wildfires were still active Monday in the South American nation, with temperatures higher than usual due to a summer heat wave

Smoke rises as wildfires burn in forested areas near Concepcion, Chile | AP

AP Santiago (Chile)
Jan 20 2026 | 8:29 AM IST

Firefighters in Chile are battling forest fires that started on Sunday and have killed at least 19 people and left around 1,500 homeless as they swept through thousands of acres in the centre and south of the country, officials said.

Five large wildfires were still active Monday in the South American nation, with temperatures higher than usual due to a summer heat wave, said the National Service for the Prevention of Disasters.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe in the central Biobio and neighbouring uble regions on Sunday. The emergency designation allows greater coordination with the military to rein wildfires.

 

Boric said on his X account on Monday morning that weather conditions are adverse, which means some of the fires could reignite.

Wildfires are common in Chile during the summer due to high temperatures and dry weather. The current outbreak of fires in central and southern Chile is one of the deadliest in recent years.

In 2024, massive fires ripping across Chile's central coastline killed at least 130 people, becoming the nation's deadliest natural disaster since a devastating 2010 earthquake.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Chile forest fires Heat waves Heat wave

Jan 20 2026 | 8:29 AM IST

