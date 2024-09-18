Business Standard
Home / World News / What's on the Moon's far side? China's Chang'e-6 samples reveal first clues

What's on the Moon's far side? China's Chang'e-6 samples reveal first clues

The Chang'e-6 mission samples represent a combination of mature lunar soil mixed with recently ejected materials

moon, full moon

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the first time, Chinese scientists have announced the composition of the far side of the Moon, identifying it as a blend of basalts and foreign ejecta, distinct from the predominantly basaltic volcanic rocks previously collected from the near side, according to an article published in peer-review journal National Science Review.

The Chang’e-6 mission samples, according to researchers, might represent a combination of mature lunar soil mixed with recently ejected materials, as evidenced by the fresh impact craters near the landing site.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In China’s initial examination of these far side lunar samples — published less than three months after their return to Earth — the study highlighted that these samples exhibited “unique characteristics” compared to those from the near side, which have been collected since 1969.
 

Specifically, the far side samples include a notable amount of lighter-coloured particles, such as glass and feldspar, which are absent in the Chang’e-5 samples from the Moon’s near side. Researchers suggest that these materials likely resulted from ejections or impacts.

The new samples exhibit a reduced density, indicating that they are “more loose and porous than previous lunar soils”.

The researchers, in the article, stated, “The lunar sample is quite loose and would be even fluffier in its ‘natural’ state on the lunar surface.” The researchers further stated that the samples were “highly significant for scientific research”.
 

More From This Section

Nasa looks at asteroids to mine for metals

Earth to get second temporary moon for two months? Check details here

Myanmar military, Myanmar forces

UN accuses Myanmar's military of mass killings, torture since 2021 coup

Google

Google wins fight over $1.7 billion EU fine for online advertising abuse

Bangladesh Flag

B'desh instability not to impact credit quality of Indian firms: CRISIL

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Hezbollah and Hamas leaders who have been assassinated since Gaza war

They wrote, “These local mare basalts document the volcanism history of the lunar far side, while the non-basaltic fragments may offer critical insights into the lunar highland crust, [South Pole-Aitken] impact melts and potentially the deep lunar mantle.”
 
This year, China became the first and so far the only nation to collect samples from the far side of the Moon. The country retrieved over 1.9 kg (4.26 pounds) of lunar material from the South Pole-Aitken basin, which is the Moon’s largest, deepest, and oldest impact basin.

The far side of the Moon, which perpetually faces away from earth due to tidal locking, had not been explored until now. Previous missions from the US, Russia, and China, totalling ten in number, had all gathered samples from the near side.

Also Read

chandrayaan 3

Cabinet clears Chandrayaan-4, Venus Orbiter Mission for space exploration

NASA plans to develop first railway systems on moon

Foes on earth, pals on Moon: India-China may tie-up for lunar nuclear plant

ISRO

Moon's seismic activity likely linked to past meteorite impacts: Isro

Premiummoon, full moon

Chandrayaan-3: India must leverage this giant leap for Global South

Chandrayaan-3 Lander, ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 data confirms Moon's surface was once an ocean of magma

Topics : moon mission China Chang'e-5 BS Web Reports Lunar Mission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon