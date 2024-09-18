Business Standard
Home / World News / Hezbollah and Hamas leaders who have been assassinated since Gaza war

Hezbollah and Hamas leaders who have been assassinated since Gaza war

Mohammed Nasser was killed in an Israeli airstrike on July 3. Israel claimed responsibility, saying he headed a unit responsible for firing from southwestern Lebanon at Israel

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

An Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital on July 30 killed Hezbollah's top commander Fuad Shukr, identified by the Israeli military as the right-hand man of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Iran-aligned group Hezbollah accused its arch-foe Israel of detonating pagers across Lebanon on Tuesday, a sophisticated operation that followed a series of assassinations of Israel's enemies since the Gaza war erupted on Oct. 7.

Here is a list of some operations against Hezbollah and Hamas leaders and commanders blamed on Israel.
 
HEZBOLLAH FUAD SHUKR
 
An Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital on July 30 killed Hezbollah's top commander Fuad Shukr, identified by the Israeli military as the right-hand man of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Shukr was one of Hezbollah's leading military figures since it was established by Iran's Revolutionary Guards more than four decades ago.
 
 
The United States imposed sanctions on Shukr in 2015 and accused him of playing a central role in the 1983 bombing of the US Marine barracks in Beirut, which killed 241 US military personnel.
 

MOHAMMED NASSER
 
Mohammed Nasser was killed in an Israeli airstrike on July 3. Israel claimed responsibility, saying he headed a unit responsible for firing from southwestern Lebanon at Israel.
 
Nasser, a senior commander in Hezbollah, was responsible for a section of Hezbollah's operations at the frontier, according to senior security sources in Lebanon.
 
TALEB ABDALLAH
 
Senior Hezbollah field commander Abdallah waskilled on June 12 in a strike claimed by Israel, which said it had hit a command and control centre in southern Lebanon.
 
Security sources in Lebanon said he was Hezbollah's commander for the central region of the southern border strip and was of the same rank as Nasser.
 
His killing prompted the group to fire a massive barrage of rockets across the border at Israel.
 
HAMAS
MOHAMMED DEIF
 
Israel's military said Deif was killed after fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Younis in Gaza on July 13 after an intelligence assessment. The elusive Deif had survived seven Israel assassination attempts.
Deif is believed to have been one of the masterminds of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, which triggered the Gaza war. Hamas has not confirmed his death.
 
ISMAIL HANIYEH
 
Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of July 31 in Iran, the Palestinian militant group said.
Haniyeh was killed by a missile that hit him directly in a state guesthouse where he was staying. Israel has not claimed responsibility.
 
SALEH AL-AROURI
An Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh killed Deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri on Jan. 2, 2024.
Arouri was also the founder of Hamas military wing, the Qassam Brigades.

Hamas israel palestine

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

