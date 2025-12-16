Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 07:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
White House ballroom construction matter of national security: Trump admin

White House ballroom construction matter of national security: Trump admin

Trump had the East Wing torn down in October as part of the project to build an estimated $300 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom before his term ends in 2029

White House

The filings assert that final plans for the ballroom have yet to be completed despite the ongoing demolition and construction work (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration said Monday in a court filing that the president's White House ballroom construction project must continue for reasons of national security.

The filing came in response to a lawsuit filed last Friday by the National Trust for Historic Preservation asking a federal judge to halt the project until it goes through multiple independent reviews and wins approval from Congress.

In its filing, the administration included a declaration from the deputy director of the US Secret Service saying more work on the site of the former White House East Wing is still needed to meet the agency's safety and security requirements. The administration has offered to share classified details with the judge in an in-person setting without the plaintiffs present.

 

The government's response to the lawsuit offers the most comprehensive look yet at the ballroom construction project, including a window into how it was so swiftly approved by the Trump administration bureaucracy and its expanding scope.

The filings assert that final plans for the ballroom have yet to be completed despite the ongoing demolition and construction work. Below-grade demolition of the site continues, wrote John Stanwich, the Park Service's liaison to the White House, and work on the foundations is set to begin in January. Above-grade construction is not anticipated to begin until April 2026, at the earliest, he wrote.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately funded group, is asking the US District Court to block Trump's ballroom addition until it goes through comprehensive design reviews, environmental assessments, public comments and congressional debate and ratification.

Trump had the East Wing torn down in October as part of the project to build an estimated $300 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom before his term ends in 2029.

The project has prompted criticism in the historic preservation and architectural communities, and among his political adversaries, but the lawsuit is the most tangible effort thus far to alter or stop the president's plans for an addition that itself would be nearly twice the size of the White House before the East Wing's demolition.

A hearing in the case was scheduled Tuesday in federal court in Washington.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration White House security

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

