Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / California, 18 more US states to sue Trump over $100K H-1B visa fee hike

California, 18 more US states to sue Trump over $100K H-1B visa fee hike

States argue that the $100,000 H-1B fee exceeds presidential authority, could disrupt tech, healthcare, and education, and adds a costly barrier for employers hiring skilled foreign workers

H-1B Visa

The lawsuit marks at least the third legal challenge to the Trump administration’s H-1B visa fee hike

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A coalition of 19 US states, led by California and Massachusetts, is preparing to sue the Trump administration over its recently announced $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, aiming to block the policy before it takes effect. The lawsuit is expected to be filed today in a Massachusetts federal court, according to Bloomberg.
 
The H-1B visa programme allows US employers to hire highly skilled foreign workers, particularly in technology, education and healthcare. The new fee, announced by US President Donald Trump in September, has been criticised as exorbitant and illegal.
 
States cite legal and economic concerns
 
California Attorney General Rob Bonta, one of the leaders of the lawsuit, argued that the administration lacks the authority to impose such a high surcharge. “What Congress has never done is authorise a president to impose a six-figure surcharge designed to dismantle the programme entirely,” Bonta said during a press briefing. He added that the fee could impose significant financial burdens on employers providing essential public services.
 
 
Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell told Bloomberg that the fee is arbitrary and exceeds the limits set by Congress. Similarly, New York Attorney General Letitia James warned that the surcharge “will make it harder for New Yorkers to get health care, disrupt our children’s education, and hurt our economy.”

Also Read

Kevin Hassett and Kevin Warsh

Trump names Hassett, Warsh as top contenders for Federal Reserve chair

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signals start of land strikes on drug operations in Latin America

United States Department of Justice

US justice dept seeks to block contempt probe in mass deportation case

Demolition of the East Wing of the White House, during construction on the new ballroom extension of the White House in Washington

Trump sued by preservationists over new White House ballroom project

US Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey

US Navy admiral overseeing Trump admin's boat strikes hands over command

 
The states joining California, Massachusetts and New York in the lawsuit include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.
 
Previous legal challenges
 
The lawsuit marks at least the third legal challenge to the Trump administration’s H-1B visa fee hike. The US Chamber of Commerce filed a suit in October, alongside a coalition of unions and a global nurse-staffing agency. Both cases remain ongoing, according to Reuters.
 
Currently, employers pay between $2,000 and $5,000 in fees for H-1B visas. The jump to $100,000 per application has raised concern among corporations, particularly in the technology sector. Companies that rely on the programme include Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Meta Platforms and Tata Consultancy Services.
 
White House defends fee hike
 
White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers defended the fee, calling it a “necessary, initial, incremental step towards necessary reforms to the H-1B programme”. Rogers added that the move aligns with Trump’s pledge to prioritise American workers by discouraging system abuse and lowering competition for US wages, while still allowing companies access to skilled talent from overseas.
 
The fee hike is expected to have consequences for public services, the attorney general leading the lawsuit warned, saying education and healthcare institutions could face difficulties hiring skilled workers, potentially disrupting essential services for millions of Americans.
 

More From This Section

Canada Indian

Canada visa update: Indian visitor wait at 4 months, work permits 11 weeks

Canada, Ottawa, Ontario

Canada invites 1,000 massage therapists, dieticians, and others for PR

Golden visa

From UAE to Europe, which were the best golden visa routes in 2025?

Donald Trump, Trump

Shame Indian students have to return after graduating from US: Trump

green card, h1b visa

H-1B vetting: 'End of career', say applicants as hundreds of Indians stuck

Topics : Donald Trump H-1B H-1B visa row H-1B Visa Donald Trump administration California BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon