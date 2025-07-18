Friday, July 18, 2025 | 07:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump checked for lower leg swelling, diagnosed with common vein condition

Trump checked for lower leg swelling, diagnosed with common vein condition

The exam the White House disclosed on Thursday included other testing that found no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness

Trump in April had a comprehensive physical exam with more than a dozen medical specialists (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

President Donald Trump recently underwent a medical checkup after noticing "mild swelling" in his lower legs and was found to have a condition common in older adults that causes blood to pool in his veins, the White House has said.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that tests by the White House medical unit showed that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, which occurs when little valves inside the veins that normally help move blood against gravity gradually lose the ability to work properly.

Leavitt also addressed bruising on the back of Trump's hand, seen in recent photos covered by makeup that was not an exact match to his skin tone. She said the bruising was "consistent" with irritation from his "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin". Trump takes aspirin to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

 

She said during her press briefing that her disclosure of Trump's medical checkup was meant to dispel recent speculation about the 79-year-old president's health. Nonetheless, the announcement was notable given that the Republican president has routinely kept secret basic facts about his health.

Trump in April had a comprehensive physical exam with more than a dozen medical specialists. The three-page report released then by the White House did not include a finding of chronic venous insufficiency. At the time, Trump's doctor determined that the president's joints and muscles had a full range of motion, with normal blood flow and no swelling.

Leavitt did not say when Trump first noticed the swelling in his lower legs. As part of the president's routine medical care and out of an "abundance of caution", she said he had a "comprehensive exam" that included vascular, lower extremity and ultrasound testing.

She noted that chronic venous insufficiency is a benign condition that is common in people over 70.

She said the tests revealed no evidence of deep vein thrombosis, a more serious medical condition in which a blood clot forms in one or more of the deep veins in the body, usually in the legs. Nor was there any evidence of arterial disease, she said, reading a letter from Trump's doctor.

People often are advised to lose weight, walk for exercise and elevate their legs periodically, and some may be advised to wear compression stockings. Severe cases over time can lead to complications including lower leg sores called ulcers. Blood clots are one cause, but was ruled out, Leavitt said.

Leavitt said the condition wasn't causing the president any discomfort. She wouldn't discuss how he was treating the condition and suggested those details would be in the doctor's letter, which was later released to the public. But the letter was the same as what she read, and it did not include any additional details.

The exam the White House disclosed on Thursday included other testing that found no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness, Leavitt said.

"The president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here," she told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

