CEO Elon Musk actively searching for new chief for Twitter: Report

Twitter's billionaire CEO is looking for a replacement CEO, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources. Only a few weeks after taking over as CEO of the giant Twitter, users voted on Monday to remove Musk in a poll he organised and vowed to honour.

On the same day that users overwhelmingly supported his resignation as the platform's CEO in a poll, Musk, who also owns the car manufacturer Tesla and the rocket company SpaceX, announced that will only allow paying Blue subscribers to vote in polls related to public policy.

A Blue user suggested that only subscribers should be able to vote in policy polls, and the billionaire answered with "Good point. Twitter will make that change", without specifying when the change would come into effect.

Over 17 million accounts, or about 57.5 per cent, voted for him to resign. "The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive," the South African-born billionaire tweeted before the vote closed.

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," he added in response to another tweet.

Musk took complete control of Twitter on October 27. As CEO, he has frequently courted controversy by firing half of the company's employees, re-admitting far-right leaders to the site, suspending journalists, and attempting to charge for previously free services.