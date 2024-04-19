Why are doctors in Japan seeking $9,000 in damages from Google Maps?

A group of 63 doctors has taken legal action against Google, filing a lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court and seeking 1.45 million Japanese Yen (about $9,000) in compensation. The doctors claim that their businesses have suffered due to what they describe as one-sided and hateful reviews on Google Maps, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

This lawsuit, believed to be the first of its kind in Japan — and possibly the world — targets the platform itself rather than the individuals who posted the reviews, according to lawyers representing the doctors.

Yuichi Nakazawa, one of the lawyers, stated during a news conference that the primary aim of the lawsuit is not merely to seek compensation for damages caused by negative reviews but to highlight various issues with the Google Maps system.





"People often misunderstand that I'm taking these actions because I want bad reviews about me to be deleted, but that is not the case," the doctor was quoted as saying by The Japan Times.

The lawsuit was filed by a diverse group of healthcare professionals, including doctors, dentists, medical clinics, and veterinary clinics from across Japan. They argued that the reviews left by their patients on Google Maps are often one-sided, anonymous, and create a negative impression of their clinics, potentially discouraging prospective patients.

Each doctor is seeking 23,000 Japanese Yen in damages, amounting to a total of 1.45 million Japanese Yen.

The lead plaintiff explained the challenges faced by medical institutions in responding to such reviews, highlighting the importance of patient-doctor confidentiality, which limits their ability to rebut claims publicly.

"Unlike other businesses, patients don't pay the majority of the treatment covered by the national healthcare system. Therefore, we cannot give into all the demands that the patient has — we can't prescribe unnecessary medicines or perform unnecessary tests," the lead plaintiff said.

"So we have to decline such requests, but when we do, it can result in a bad rating on Google Maps," he added.