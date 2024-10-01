Business Standard
Home / World News / Why automotive manufacturing firm Stellantis, owner of Jeep, is struggling

Why automotive manufacturing firm Stellantis, owner of Jeep, is struggling

In 2021, PSA merged with Fiat Chrysler, and the combined company adopted the name Stellantis

Stellantis logo is seen on the company's headquarters in Poissy near Paris, France (Photo: Reuters)

NYT
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jack Ewing

Stellantis, an automotive colossus that owns more than a dozen brands including Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, and Ram, is facing challenges at seemingly every turn.
 
The company’s sales and profit have been plummeting. Dealers stuck with parking lots filled with unsold cars are publicly criticising Stellantis and its chief executive in unusually harsh terms. Stellantis’s stock price has fallen almost 50 per cent from its high point in March. And the union that represents its US factory workers is threatening to go on strike at several plants.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
United Automobile Workers locals are expected to vote in the coming days to authorise strikes against several Stellantis factories, protesting what they say are broken promises by the automaker.
 
The problems are raising questions about the future of Carlos Tavares, the Stellantis chief executive, who races cars in his spare time. After taking the reins at the French carmaker PSA in 2014, he acquired a series of rivals to build a company that last year sold more cars than General Motors did.
 
Last week, Stellantis said it was evaluating who should lead the company when Tavares’s contract expires in early 2026. In 2021, PSA merged with Fiat Chrysler, and the combined company adopted the name Stellantis. While the company is based in Amsterdam, its US operations accounted for over half of its profit in the first six months of 2024, meaning that problems here reverberate across the Atlantic. “I wouldn’t want to be Carlos Tavares,” said Erin Keating, the senior director of economic and industry insights at Cox Automotive, a market research firm.

Jeep and other Stellantis brands raised prices more than other automakers did in recent years, Ms. Keating said, and waited longer to offer discounts when demand slowed. High interest rates made those prices even more unpalatable to car buyers. As a result, many people who are ready to trade in Jeep Wagoneers or Dodge Chargers that they bought three or four years ago can’t afford the latest models.
 

More From This Section

china Flag, China

Chinese stock market enters bull market after biggest surge since 2008

US Fed Rate Cut News,Jerome powell

Rates will over time reach neutral level, says US Fed chief Powell

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

More Chinese heading to Europe, far-flung hotspots for Golden Week holiday

china Flag, China

China's factory, service sects skid for 5th month as stimulus calls grow

Softbank

Japan's SoftBank to invest $500 mn in OpenAI's latest funding: Report

Dodge dealers have, on average, 149 days of supply on lots, including many 2023 models, according to Cox. That is almost twice the industry average. Market share of Stellantis brands in the United States had fallen to 8.6 percent as of the end of June from 10.4 percent a year earlier, Cox said.

Dealers are furious. Kevin Farrish, the chairman of the Stellantis National Dealer Council, which represents the company’s independent car dealers, blamed decisions that favored short-term profits and helped Mr. Tavares qualify for a 50 percent pay raise last year, earning nearly $40 million.

“The reckless short-term decision-making to secure record profits in 2023 has had devastating, yet entirely predictable, consequences in the U.S. market,” Mr. Farrish and other members of the council wrote in a letter to Mr. Tavares this month. “Those consequences include the rapid degradation of our iconic American brands.”

“You created this problem,” the dealers wrote in an unusually direct rebuke.

Stellantis declined to make Mr. Tavares available for an interview. In a statement, the company said his compensation was in line with other automotive chief executives’, taking into account corporate profits.

©2024 The New York Times News Service

Also Read

Stellantis

Automaker Stellantis appoints Shailesh Hazela as CEO, MD of India ops

Fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit in April-August at 27% of full-year target: Govt data

Vistara

Merger promises 'huge' digital upgrade for Vistara, says Air India

Airtel

Bharti Airtel prepays Rs 8,465 crore to DoT for spectrum acquired in 2016

Ashneer Grover, BharatPe

BharatPe settles longstanding dispute with former co-founder Ashneer Grover

Topics : Jeep

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon