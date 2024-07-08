Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Why Pakistan has suspended the passports of 2,000 beggars for 7 years

The Pakistan govt said that begging abroad not only damages Pakistan's reputation but also diminishes the honour of its citizens

Pakistan passport

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pakistan government has chosen to suspend the passports of more than 2,000 professional beggars who harm the country's image by travelling abroad to seek donations, according to a report by Dawn News.

The report said a list of these individuals has been gathered from Pakistani embassies globally, and requests for supplementary details have been made to Pakistan's Ministry of External Affairs.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report quoted sources as saying that individuals caught begging outside Pakistan face a seven-year suspension of their passports.

The Pakistani authorities said that begging abroad not only damages Pakistan's reputation but also diminishes the honour of its citizens, underscoring the reasoning behind this strict measure, the report said.

Furthermore, the government intends to invalidate the passports of agents aiding individuals engaged in begging abroad. It has come to light that numerous beggars travel to destinations such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq for pilgrimage or Umrah, only to resort to begging, the report said.

The Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of External Affairs are collaborating to formulate a cohesive policy to tackle this issue. Gathering information on individuals involved in begging overseas is considered an important initial action towards enforcing impactful measures, the report further stated.

Pakistani beggars arrested before Saudi Arabia flight


In October last year, as many as 24 individuals, reportedly from Pakistan, posing as pilgrims, were detained before boarding flights bound for Saudi Arabia due to suspicions of intending to engage in begging.

Just two days before this incident, authorities at the Multan airport offloaded 16 individuals, including one child, 11 women, and four men, from a flight bound for Saudi Arabia on suspicion of begging. They held Umrah visas, which are for Islamic pilgrimages to Mecca, allowing travel at any point in the year.

Also Read

heat global warming weather

Vulnerable Pakistan withers under deadly heat and fears the coming rains

Pakistan flag

Pakistan gears up for Champions Trophy, allocates 17 bn PKR for stadiums

Shehbaz Sharif

New era of Pakistan-China cooperation has dawned: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan to get $5 bn over 3 years for petroleum, gas exploration: Sharif

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Ex-Pakistan PM Abbasi launches new political party 'to change system'

Topics : Pakistan beggars BS Web Reports Ministry of External Affairs Pakistan government Pakistanis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon