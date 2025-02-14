Will meet Putin only after a common plan with Trump is set: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will only agree to meet in-person with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after a common plan is negotiated with US President Trump.
Zelenskyy believes Trump is the key to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Zelenskyy spoke Friday to the Munich Security Conference.
Trump this week upended years of steadfast US support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy is expected to meet with US Vice President JD Vance later. Many observers, particularly in Europe, hope Vance will shed at least some light on Trump's ideas for a negotiated settlement to the war following a phone call between Trump and Putin this week.
