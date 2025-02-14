Business Standard

US, including Biden's admin, never saw Ukraine as Nato member: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the United States, including the Biden administration, never saw Ukraine as a NATO member.

AP Munich
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the United States, including the Biden administration, never saw Ukraine as a NATO member.

Zelenskyy spoke Friday to the Munich Security Conference.

He is expected to meet with US Vice President JD Vance later. Many observers, particularly in Europe, hope Vance will shed at least some light on US President Donald Trump's ideas for a negotiated settlement to the war following a phone call between Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin this week.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

