close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wilson Aerospace sues Boeing over IP theft related to NASA Artemis mission

Aerospace giant Boeing has been sued by Colorado-based Wilson Aerospace over alleged theft of intellectual property (IP) related to NASA's Artemis rocket mission

IANS San Francisco
Rocket. rocket launch

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 2:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aerospace giant Boeing has been sued by Colorado-based Wilson Aerospace over alleged theft of intellectual property (IP) related to NASA's Artemis rocket mission.

In the lawsuit, the small family-run tools company claimed that Boeing has stolen its IP related to multiple devices over the last two decades.

The company alleged that Boeing built "counterfeit" variations of Wilson's tools for NASA projects including the International Space Station (ISS) and its NASA's Space Launch Systems rocket.

It stated that the tools that Boeing passed on as its own to NASA were behind the leaks on ISS and hydrogen leaks during repeated attempts to fuel and launch SLS rocket for its Artemis 1 mission. These endangered lives of astronauts.

"Boeing has not only stolen our intellectual property and damaged our company's reputation but has used the technology incorrectly and at the expense of astronauts' safety, which is beyond despicable," said David Wilson, Jr., Wilson Aerospace president and founder, in a press statement.

Wilson's "lawsuit is rife with inaccuracies and omissions", a Boeing spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement to CNBC.

Also Read

First crewed flight of Boeing 1st Starliner postponed to July: NASA

Nasa announces crew for lunar mission Artemis II to be launched in Nov

Indian-origin engineer to lead NASA's latest Moon to Mars Programme

NASA, Boeing one step closer to joint Starliner crewed flight to ISS

Nasa to invest $45mn in small biz to develop tech for future missions

EV financing platform Revfin Services raises $5 million from US FDC

Hawaii Kilauea Volcanic Eruption after 3 months break, details inside

US secretary of state, commerce secretary to address 'India Ideas Summit'

Cheap diabetes drug could cut risk of developing long coronavirus: Study

Canadian MP slams Indira Gandhi's death celebration by Khalistan supporters

According to Wilson's lawyer Pete Flowers, the theft of tools helped Boeing's win billions in contract awards and fees from the government, while the company faced a loss of "hundreds of millions of dollars".

The company brought 10 claims against Boeing, including claims of copyright infringement, misappropriation and theft of trade secrets, and fraud, the report said.

Wilson said it believes the theft is "a broader pattern of criminal behaviour by Boeing". The company pointed to prior litigation such as theft of Lockheed Martin trade secrets in 2006.

"We fully believe that there are other companies, probably small American-owned companies, that have been affected by this same activity inside Boeing," Wilson lawyer Flowers told CNBC.

"We will vigorously defend against this in court," Boeing said.

--IANS

rvt/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : aerospace Boeing NASA Intellectual property theft

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Disney+Hotstar to let users stream World Cup 2023, Asia Cup free on mobile

Disney+Hotstar, world cup, asia cup
3 min read

SpiceJet to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude felt in Assam, no property damage, loss of life

mountains
1 min read

Most Popular

Trump charged over classified documents in 1st indictment of ex-president

Donald Trump
7 min read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Wildfire, Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

PM Modi's US visit will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon