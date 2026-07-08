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Home / World News / With SpaceX Starship, Japan's ispace provides ride-share to the moon

With SpaceX Starship, Japan's ispace provides ride-share to the moon

Japan's ispace will launch a lower-cost lunar cargo service using SpaceX's Starship, aiming to expand commercial access to the Moon by 2030

ispace, lunar lander Resilience

A model of the lunar lander Resilience, operated by Japan’s ispace | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 11:03 PM IST

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Japanese moon transport company ispace said ​on Wednesday it would start a new, lower-cost lunar cargo business using the Starship heavy rocket and moon ??lander developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. 
Tokyo-based ispace has bought 500 kilogrammes of capacity for $50 million on a Starship that would land on the moon as soon as 2030, and will build a lunar surface vehicle that can host payloads from clients worldwide sharing their ride on Starship to the moon, it said. 
The new “lunar access integrator” service provides moon-bound “buses” ​and can complement ispace’s ongoing development of dedicated lunar landers, or “taxis”, to the moon’s surface, said ispace Executive Vice President Hideari Kamiya. 
 
On previous trips to the moon, ispace used SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets for unsuccessful lunar touchdown attempts in 2023 and 2025. 
The Tokyo-based company now ​aims to soft-land three landers, called Ultra, onto the moon by 2030, including a mission ‌that is part of Nasa’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services programme. While ispace carries on its Ultra missions, the tie-up with SpaceX will “exponentially” accelerate its growth in the lunar infrastructure market, Chief Executive Takeshi Hakamada said. 
SpaceX welcomed the expansion of its relationship with ispace to fly missions on Starship. 
“Their integration services ‌provide ??a valuable pathway for smaller payloads to secure a ride to the Moon ​today, and we look forward to supporting ispace and their customers as they help expand access to the lunar surface,” Stephanie Bednarek, SpaceX’s vice president ​of commercial sales, said in a statement.

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Topics : SpaceX Lunar Mission moon mission

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 11:03 PM IST

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