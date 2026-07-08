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Home / World News / Trump ratchets up naval blockade threats, fresh US Strikes on Iran

Trump ratchets up naval blockade threats, fresh US Strikes on Iran

Trump threatened more strikes and a renewed blockade on Iran as Tehran vowed an immediate response, raising fears of renewed conflict and oil market disruption

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Trump spoke hours after the US launched strikes on Iran, with almost 40 fighter jets | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

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United States (US) President Donald Trump said the US would probably launch further strikes on Iran and could resume a blockade on the country’s ports, ratcheting up pressure on Tehran and raising the prospect of a return to all-out war.
“We hit them very hard last night,” Trump said Wednesday on the sidelines of the Nato summit in Ankara, Turkey. “Probably hit them hard again tonight.” 
Trump spoke hours after the US launched strikes on Iran, with almost 40 fighter jets — F-35s, F-15s, F-16s and F/A-18s as well as drones — hitting targets with precision-guided weapons, according to a US official. 
 
The US earlier on Tuesday revoked a waiver that allowed Tehran to sell its oil globally, in response to attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz that it blamed on the Islamic Republic. The moves posed the greatest threat yet to a ceasefire deal between the US and Iran and talks toward a broader agreement to end the war.  
An Iranian adviser to the country’s supreme leader said in a post on X that Tehran would deliver an “immediate response” to the US. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said earlier that US attacks and the block on oil sales had rendered the interim peace deal “ineffective” and that violations of Iran’s control over Hormuz and continued Israeli attacks in Lebanon have added to Tehran’s concerns. 

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Both the US and Iran have accused each other of violating a memorandum of understanding which established a short-term truce and set in motion a 60-day period for negotiations on a broader deal. That agreement also saw the US lift a blockade of Iranian ports. 
“We may put it back, the blockade, and it’ll only be a blockade for Iran,” Trump said. 
He also said the US could escalate by bombing infrastructure targets like desalination and power plants, repeating threats he made earlier in the conflict. Trump has in the past threatened strikes only to change his mind. 
Earlier Wednesday, Trump said he thought the ceasefire was “over,” though, he added he would not stop negotiators from continuing to engage.  “I guess they can talk. But I’m not seeing it,” Trump said. 
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said earlier that US attacks and the block on oil sales had rendered the interim peace deal “ineffective.” Violations of Iran’s control over Hormuz and continued Israeli attacks in Lebanon have added to Tehran’s concerns, the ministry said.  
The US for its part has blamed Iran for attacks on three ships in recent days. Iran has said repeatedly it won’t allow vessels to transit the crucial energy waterway without its permission.  
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it struck military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, according to a statement carried by Iran’s state television. 
On Wednesday, Trump reiterated his demand that Iran never develop nuclear weapons. 

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

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