Business Standard
Home / World News / Workers of nine Volkswagen plants to strike as labour battle escalates

Workers of nine Volkswagen plants to strike as labour battle escalates

Labour union last week proposed measures it said would save 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), including forgoing bonuses for 2025 and 2026, which Europe's top carmaker dismissed

Volkswagen

Volkswagen has demanded a 10 per cent wage cut, arguing it needs to slash costs and boost profit (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters BERLIN
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Workers at nine Volkswagen car and component plants across Germany will strike for several hours on Monday, IG Metall union said, bringing assembly lines to a halt as labour and management clash over the future of the carmaker's German operations. 
Thousands are expected to gather at the carmaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg. Demonstrations are also expected at the Hanover plant, which employs around 14,000 people, and other component and auto plants including Emden, Salzgitter, and Brunswick. 
The strikes, which could escalate into 24-hour or unlimited strikes if a deal is not struck in the next round of wage negotiations, will put a dent in Volkswagen's output at a time when the carmaker is already facing declining deliveries and plunging profit. 
 
"How long and how intensive this confrontation needs to be is Volkswagen's responsibility at the negotiating table," Groeger said on Sunday. 
A company spokesperson on Sunday said the carmaker respected workers' right to strike had taken steps to ensure a basic level of supplies to customers and minimise the strike's impact. 
The union last week proposed measures it said would save 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), including forgoing bonuses for 2025 and 2026, which Europe's top carmaker dismissed. 

More From This Section

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden gets presidential pardon: What were the charges against him?

Brain rot

What is 'brain rot'? Oxford University names it 2024 word of the year

United Nations Security Council

UN calls for $2.6 trillion investment to reverse land degradation by 2030

Singapore flag

MAS fines JPMorgan $1.8 mn over misconduct by relationship managers

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia's drone attack on Ternopil kills one, says Ukraine's military

Volkswagen has demanded a 10 per cent wage cut, arguing it needs to slash costs and boost profit to defend market share.
The company is also threatening to close plants in Germany, a first in its 87-year history. 
An agreement not to stage walkouts ended on Saturday, enabling workers to carry out strikes from Sunday across VW AG's German plants. 
The labour union called on employees of the plants housed under subsidiary Volkswagen Sachsen GmbH, which include VW's EV-only plant Zwickau, to strike on both Monday and Tuesday. 
Negotiations will continue on Dec. 9 over a new labour agreement, with unions vowing to resist any proposals that do not provide a long-term plan for every VW plant.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Volkswagen

Volkswagen workers to go on warning strikes at plants across Germany

Volkswagen

Amid human rights concerns, Volkswagen to exit China's Xinjiang plant

Volkswagen

VW workers' union propose $1.6 billion of cuts, but no plant closures

Volkswagen

In high-wage Germany, Volkswagen's labour costs outstrip the competition

Volkswagen

Volkswagen raises its investment in Rivian by 16% to $5.8 billion

Topics : Volkswagen Volkswagen investment Car makers Workers strike Labour union strike wage payment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon