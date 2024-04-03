Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

World Bank set to issue up to $1 billion in debut hybrid note this year

The G20 group of major economies has urged multilateral lenders to explore hybrid financing structures in a push to try

World Bank, World Bank Group

The World Bank would be only the second multilateral lender to issue such an instrument after the African Development Bank (AfDB) sold its hybrid capital note in January. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters LONDON
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Bank is looking to issue up to $1 billion in a debut hybrid note on capital markets this year, a senior executive told Reuters, as development banks face increasing pressure to find new ways to boost their lending.

The G20 group of major economies has urged multilateral lenders to explore hybrid financing structures in a push to try and maximise balance sheets and increase funding to help developing economies cope with crises, including climate change.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The World Bank would be only the second multilateral lender to issue such an instrument after the African Development Bank (AfDB) sold its hybrid capital note in January - the first such financing of its kind from a multilateral lender.
 
When the AfDB sold this deeply subordinated, debt-like equity instrument, it said it hoped to establish this as a new asset class.
"We are working towards a potential pilot transaction some time this calendar year," said George Richardson, director of the capital markets and investment department at the World Bank Treasury.

"It would be interesting to see if we can find a new way of raising money. The proof is in the pudding," said Richardson, adding the lender was talking to investors about the issue and was also closely monitoring market conditions.
 
Looking at the ratings that would be assigned to the new instrument, Richardson said the World Bank was convinced that hybrid capital issued by multilateral development banks would be a better credit, relative to senior, unsecured bonds, than currently reflected in the rating agencies' methodologies.
 
"These state that hybrid capital will be rated 3 to 5 notches below senior ratings," he said, adding that Fitch was undergoing a methodology change and it remained to be seen what changes the ratings agency would make on hybrid capital.
"We are not commercial banks nor a corporate. Our governance and ownership structure makes us better credits than commercial banks and corporates," he added.
 

Also Read

India to host virtual G20 summit today, Trudeau to attend, Biden to skip

Year in review: How India's political landscape transformed in 2023

Canadian Senate speaker absent from G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit

It's for country to decide who represents them: EAM on Xi's absence at G20

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Amazon offers free credits for startups to use AI models like Anthropic

Biden, Xi discuss Taiwan, AI in push to return to regular leader talks

Euro zone bonds track Treasuries sell-off, Italy spread hits one-month high

US yields hit multi-month peaks as solid data trims rate cut bets

Fire at Istanbul nightclub during renovations leaves 25 dead, several hurt

Moody's assigned an AA3 rating to the AfDB issue, three notches below the bank's AAA rated bonds. The AfDB hybrid issue traded at 97.6 cents in the dollar on Tuesday, according to LSEG data, below its debut of just over 100 cents in the dollar in early February.


Topics : G20 World Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 12:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon