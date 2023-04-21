close

World Earth Day 2023: Top 7 Travel Tips For Eco-Conscious Holiday

This World Earth Day 2023 make a guarantee to yourself to add your contribution to the environment in the manner you can

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
World Earth Day 2023

World Earth Day 2023 (Photo: Unsplash)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Travelling is always a good idea, but if you think about the environment and try to live in a more environmentally friendly environment, your trip will be even more productive. Because it focuses on making travel more environmentally friendly, eco-travel or green travel is also known as moral travel. So, today we'll discuss eco-friendly travel tips on the day of World Earth Day 2023. 
With countless worldwide issues connected with the climate, for example, global warming, contamination, consumption of resources and more, it is about time we make domestic and global environment-friendly and green-environment situated. In honour of World Earth Day 2023, we have compiled a list of travel advice for eco-conscious travellers that can help them travel more conveniently. 



World Earth Day 2023: Travel Tips For Green-Environment

    • Utilize Public Transportation- Rather than hiring private cabs, taxis, or self-driving automobiles, take local public transportation. Not only will travelling by train and bus like a local help the environment, but you will also get a taste of how the locals actually live there. 
      
    • Say No To Plastic- Plastic in any structure, bundling or water bottle is dangerous to the climate. You can bring your glass water jug or sippers from home and top off them with drinking water day to day, rather than purchasing new containers of mineral water consistently. For bundling, it is suggested to utilize paper bags or cloth bags rather than plastic. 
    • Ignore Indirect Flights- If there is absolutely no other means of transportation and you are able to take a direct flight to your desired location, do so. It's possible that flying nonstop has less of an impact on the environment and is also relatively hassle-free.

    • Never Purchase Wildlife- Made Souvenirs- Investing in items made of leather or other materials that have put wildlife located in danger is a bad idea. We must strictly follow this in order to preserve the natural environment to the greatest extent possible. Additionally, the use of animal-made products puts a number of wildlife species in danger.
    • Protect Marine Life- If you're planning a trip to a beach, it's crucial to safeguard marine life. You should stay away from the deep seas because doing so could upset the marine life there. Avoid adventure sports that require you to dive deeper into the water.

    • Go Local- Buying, eating, and shopping locally is the best way to protect a country's environment and boost the economy at the same time. At the location of your visit, you can even make donations to environmental protection organizations.
    • Stay In Hostels Or Shared Rooms- At every possible opportunity, keep away from hotels which are normally not a truly sustainable approach to everyday life. You can book hostels, dorms, and other options for co-sharing spaces instead. Not only will this make travelling easier, but it will also increase your chances of meeting and interacting with other travellers.

Topics : Earth Day Earth save earth

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 12:57 PM IST

