World Students' Day 2024: Celebrating APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary

Every year on October 15, World Students' Day is observed to honour the efforts of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in the field of education. He was a prominent administrator and scientist

Every year on October 15, the World Students' Day is observed to honour the contributions of the former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in the field of education. The day falls on the anniversary of the late teacher's birth. Known as the Missile Man of India, India's 11th president was a distinguished administrator and scientist who spent more than forty years with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).
To commemorate Kalam's numerous achievements, particularly in the areas of academia and research, October 15 was chosen as World Students' Day in 2010. Although the United Nations is credited in numerous publications with making the announcement, the event is not observed outside of India.

World Students' Day: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s journey

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was born in Tamil Nadu, India, in a small town called Rameswaram. Despite coming from a lower middle class background, his parents taught him the importance of education and hard work. Following his graduation with a degree in aerospace engineering, Kalam worked with India's missile and space programs, contributing remarkable scientific findings that positioned India as a key participant in space technology.

World Students' Day 2024: Celebrations

1. Arrange Educational Workshops: Schools offer seminars on a range of topics, such as leadership, science, and technology.
2. Student-led Initiatives: In community service endeavours, students assume the lead role. Students are empowered to make a difference through these projects, which can include organising a cleaning campaign or holding educational sessions for younger students.
3. Display Quotes: In schools, students typically erect a wall featuring quotations from APJ Abdul Kalam. They encourage a culture of inspiration and motivation in the classroom by sharing their favourite quotes and debating their meanings.

World Students' Day: Quotes 

    • “You have to dream before your dreams can come true.” This quote highlights the importance of having dreams and aspirations.     
    • "Learning fosters creativity; creativity stimulates thinking; thinking generates knowledge; and knowledge elevates you." This statement stresses the power of education, inspiring students to embrace knowledge as a pathway to personal and professional growth.       
    • “If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.” Here, Kalam highlights the need for hard work and dedication to achieve success. 

Why is APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday celebrated as a World's Student Day? 

To commemorate Dr. Kalam's birthday, the United Nations declared October 15 to be World Student's Day in 2010. Dr. Kalam received recognition from the UN for his work in education, youth development, and his sincere love for students. In addition to being learners, he saw students as future leaders who would revolutionise society. Dr. Kalam continuously underlined the value of education in both his words and deeds, inspiring students to set objectives and put in a lot of effort to achieve them.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

