World Water Day 2024: All about the importance of water in our lives

Water plays a crucial role in our lives. From drinking to cooking to bathing, water is a natural resource that is irreplaceable in our day to day routines. The greater part of the water that we use for everyday activities comes from groundwater. Our ability to live a stable and healthy life depends heavily on natural resources.

The significance of freshwater is ideal for human wellbeing. Freshwater guarantees that we stay healthy, fit and fine. With the rising population, the utilization of groundwater is increasing while the accessibility of water is going down. In order to ensure that we do not run out of one of the most essential natural resources, we must buckle down and collaborate on the preservation of groundwater.

World Water Day 2024: History

The United Nations General Assembly decided in 1993 that a day should be set aside to raise awareness about the importance of fresh water conservation and its significance. Starting around 1993, March 22 has been observed as World Water Day

World Water Day: Importance

The day urges action to tackle the global water crisis, to promote discussions and help raise awareness about the significance of saving water. The United Nations wrote on their official website that, "World Water Day celebrates water and inspires action to tackle the global water crisis. A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030. World Water Day is an annual United Nations Observance held on 22 March focusing on the importance of freshwater, coordinated by UN-Water and led by one or more UN-Water Members and Partners with a related mandate".