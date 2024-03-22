Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

World Water Day 2024: All about the importance of water in our lives

World Water Day is marked every year on March 22. Water plays a crucial role in our lives from drinking to cooking, water is a natural resource that is irreplaceable in our daily routine

groundwater, water

World Water Day 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Water plays a crucial role in our lives. From drinking to cooking to bathing, water is a natural resource that is irreplaceable in our day to day routines. The greater part of the water that we use for everyday activities comes from groundwater. Our ability to live a stable and healthy life depends heavily on natural resources. 
The significance of freshwater is ideal for human wellbeing. Freshwater guarantees that we stay healthy, fit and fine. With the rising population, the utilization of groundwater is increasing while the accessibility of water is going down. In order to ensure that we do not run out of one of the most essential natural resources, we must buckle down and collaborate on the preservation of groundwater.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

World Water Day 2024: History 

The United Nations General Assembly decided in 1993 that a day should be set aside to raise awareness about the importance of fresh water conservation and its significance. Starting around 1993, March 22 has been observed as World Water Day.

World Water Day: Importance

The day urges action to tackle the global water crisis, to promote discussions and help raise awareness about the significance of saving water. The United Nations wrote on their official website that, "World Water Day celebrates water and inspires action to tackle the global water crisis. A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030. World Water Day is an annual United Nations Observance held on 22 March focusing on the importance of freshwater, coordinated by UN-Water and led by one or more UN-Water Members and Partners with a related mandate". 

Also Read

World Anthropology Day 2024: History, importance, quotes and wishes

Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Theme, History, Importance & Other Details

International Day of Mathematics 2024: Know history, significance, and more

World Pharmacists Day 2023: Date, theme, history, importance and more

Zero Discrimination Day 2024: History, significance, theme or more

France rejects bill to ratify EU-Canada trade deal, cites farmers' concerns

Meta, Microsoft, X join forces against Apple's App Store payment plans

Switzerland unexpectedly cut key interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.5%

Gaza's Shifa hospital a war zone as Antony Blinken meets Sisi in Cair

McDonald's becomes French soccer league's title sponsor for 3 seasons

Topics : World Water Day water problems water wastage water crisis in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon