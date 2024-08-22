Business Standard
Zelenskyy visits border for 1st time since Ukrainian forces entered Kursk

Zelenskyy visits border for 1st time since Ukrainian forces entered Kursk

During a meeting with Ukraine's military commander, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces have claimed control of another settlement in the Russian region of Kursk

The Russian Defence Ministry announced Thursday that its military has claimed control of the village of Mezhove. | Photo: PTI

AP Kyiv
Aug 22 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

President Voldymyr Zelenskyy toured the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy on Thursday in his first visit to the border area since his forces entered Russian territory more than two weeks ago.
During a meeting with Ukraine's military commander, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces have claimed control of another settlement in the Russian region of Kursk and taken more Russian prisoners of war whom he hopes to exchange for captured Ukrainians.
But the gains there come as Ukraine continues to lose ground in its eastern Donetsk region. The Russian Defence Ministry announced Thursday that its military has claimed control of the village of Mezhove.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

