Thursday, October 01, 2026 | 08:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Zimbabwe helicopter crash kills six, including high-profile businessman

Zimbabwe helicopter crash kills six, including high-profile businessman

The helicopter crashed in a rural area of Marondera district, southeast of Harare, with four passengers and two crew members on board, officials said

Helicopter

Representative Image

AP Harare
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A helicopter with six people on board crashed in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, and it appears there were no survivors, officials said.

The helicopter crashed in a rural part of the Marondera district, southeast of the capital, Harare, police said.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana posted on X that four passengers, including a high-profile businessman, were on board along with two crew members. He said that "current information" indicated there were no survivors.

Mangwana and police did not immediately identify those on board, and police said they would provide more details later as responders were on the scene.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in Washington on July 21.

Hegseth announces new US drone command, 20% cut in top military ranks

Donald Trump,Trump

'Terrorist or whack job': Trump on Flydubai co-pilot, hails Indian pilot

California Governor Gavin newsom

California governor Newsom signs laws to protect workers from AI risks

climate change, glacier

Swiss glaciers lose 5.5% of ice volume in 2026, second-highest on record

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi and Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi attend a ceremony marking the end of the US-led international coalition's mission in the country, in Baghdad

Trump hails US military's exit from Iraq after 12 yr Islamic State mission

Topics : Zimbabwe helicopter crash

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to buyApple Pay IndiaSwastika Infra sharesSavita Oil Tech ShareDubai Tel Aviv flight emergency landingIMD Weather Forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 8:45 AM IST