How Dangal made it big in China

Movie is a hit in China but does it open up the world's second largest film market for Bollywood?

Movie is a hit in China but does it open up the world's second largest film market for Bollywood?

Shuai Jiao Baba. This dubbed and subtitled version of Dangal that means ‘Let’s Wrestle, Dad’ in Chinese is one of the biggest hits running in China currently. In its second week, Nitesh Tiwari’s film about a father’s struggle to help his daughters win a medal in international wrestling has wrested the top spot from Guardians of the Galaxy 2. After ten days, Dangal hit a cumulative gross of $60.27 million, or Rs 386 crore, in China, according to entertainment research service provider EntGroup. Both films released on May 5 in China. Dangal is the ...

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar