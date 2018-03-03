What are principal wine regions of France, and what do they produce?

French wines truly define “wine”. This is perhaps because the best French wines are elegant and complex and still command the highest prices from wine collectors. French wines rarely give the name of their grapes on the label.

One needs to know the wines and wine regions of France. It’s the region that gives its name to the wines produced there. Know the region and you will know what grapes are used to produce wines from there. So, what are the principal wine regions of France, and what wines do they produce? Bordeaux: Located on the ...