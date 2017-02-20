Abbott likely to withdraw high-end stents

Abbott, the market leader in premium cardiac stents, may withdraw its products from India market following the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority's (NPPA's) order to cap their prices last week.
The NPPA
set a price cap of Rs 7,260 on bare metal stents
and Rs 29,600 on drug-eluting and biodegradable stents.
"Abbott
may withdraw its Xience
Alpine and its dissolving stent Abosrb," said a distributor on the basis of informal communication. Abbott’s dissolving stent was priced at a little less than Rs 2 lakh before the price cap and the import price was Rs 42,125.
"Abbott
does not comment on market speculation," said a company spokesperson in response to a query. The company has recalled all new generation stents
in the Xience
family, attributing this to re-labeling following the NPPA
order.
"Abbott
continues to market its full range of coronary stents
in India. We have also advised trade and hospital partners to abide by the ceiling prices," the spokesperson added.
According to the provisions in the Drug
Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013, any drug
brought under price control can be withdrawn from the market after providing a six-month notice to the NPPA.
With the capping of prices, distributors are re-negotiating their margins with stent manufacturers. Their margins may be squeezed to 6 per cent from 16 per cent.
Multinational drug companies
had lobbied for differential prices based on the superiority of their stents.
The NPPA, in its order had said, “It was found that huge unethical markups are charged at each stage in the supply chain of coronary stents, resulting in irrational, restrictive and exorbitant prices in a failed market system driven by information asymmetry between patients and doctors.”
The central government has brought state drug
regulators on board to ensure there is no shortage of stents.
The regulators plan to blacklist companies
found deliberately trying to create a shortage.
