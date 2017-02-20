Abbott likely to withdraw high-end stents

Abbott, the market leader in premium cardiac stents, may withdraw its products from India market following the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority's (NPPA's) order to cap their prices last week.

The set a price cap of Rs 7,260 on bare metal and Rs 29,600 on drug-eluting and biodegradable

" may withdraw its Alpine and its dissolving stent Abosrb," said a distributor on the basis of informal communication. Abbott’s dissolving stent was priced at a little less than Rs 2 lakh before the price cap and the import price was Rs 42,125.

" does not comment on market speculation," said a company spokesperson in response to a query. The company has recalled all new generation in the family, attributing this to re-labeling following the order.

" continues to market its full range of coronary in India. We have also advised trade and hospital partners to abide by the ceiling prices," the spokesperson added.

According to the provisions in the Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013, any brought under price control can be withdrawn from the market after providing a six-month notice to the

With the capping of prices, distributors are re-negotiating their margins with stent manufacturers. Their margins may be squeezed to 6 per cent from 16 per cent.

Multinational had lobbied for differential prices based on the superiority of their The NPPA, in its order had said, “It was found that huge unethical markups are charged at each stage in the supply chain of coronary stents, resulting in irrational, restrictive and exorbitant prices in a failed market system driven by information asymmetry between patients and doctors.”

The central government has brought state regulators on board to ensure there is no shortage of The regulators plan to blacklist found deliberately trying to create a shortage.