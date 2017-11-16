Assam tea to see higher prices in 2018 auctions as production falls

From January 2018, tea producers from Assam and West Bengal can expect higher prices in auctions, as well as direct sales, as tea availability is projected to come down in the face of a production shortfall in these areas.

In September this year, owing to unseasonally heavy and torrential downpour, tea production in Assam, which accounts for over 50 per cent of the annual tea production in the country, fell by 27 per cent to 81.75 million kg (mkg). Production in West Bengal's Dooars region also dipped by around 19 per cent to 43.01 mkg in the same month.

While officials reported a five-six per cent crop recovery in the month of October as the rains subsided, November, again, is expected to see a shortfall of 10-15 per cent when compared to the production of 109 mkg during the same month in the previous year.

Officials are of the view that a production shortfall in North India will result in a supply shortfall with regard to the current demand situation. Hence, prices are expected to improve.

"The coming year is expected to begin on a good note as far as prices are concerned. There is no carryover stock now. There is a production shortfall in face of higher demand in the country and the export situation is also improving," Azam Monem, chairman of the (ITA), told Business Standard.

According to McLeod Russel, the world's largest tea producer, prices in India have increased by Rs 5 per kg due to increased demand from both domestic and export markets and lower production.

Arun Thekedath, chairman of Planters' Association, is of the view that good quality teas will see a 10 per cent surge in their prices while the price increase for average grades couldn't be predicted.

"I think prices will be on the higher side as demand for tea is increasing while there is a production shortfall," he added.

India annually consumes around 1,000 mkg of tea and its consumption is growing at a rate less than 10 per cent. From January to September, total production in the country declined marginally at 912.55 mkg as against the production of 923.27 mkg in the year-ago period. However, a shortfall of around 23 mkg from Assam was made up by South India where production grew by 15 mkg.

Nevertheless, officials expect total production in the country to remain in the 1,200-1,220 mkg range, which is lower than the previous projection of 1,300 mkg this year.

After the September rains eroded production, the Assam and Dooars estates are currently faced with lower temperatures, which are affecting production. In Assam, the minimum temperatures this month are in the 14-20 degrees Centigrade range, while in Dooars, the minimum temperature is varying between 16-19 degrees Celsius — both are harmful to plant growth.