Automobile parts makers scurry to upgrade components

Automobile component major Sona group has hired a head of technology in order to help it negotiate changes the advent of electric vehicles would bring to its business. “The component industry will go through a major disruption. We need to be prepared before it hits us,” says Chief Executive Officer Sunjay Kapur. The $30-billion Indian automobile component industry is in the throes of disruption, as vehicles powered by the internal combustion engine are replaced by battery-operated electric vehicles. As much as 60 per cent of the industry’s revenue, which now ...