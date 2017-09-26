As Birla exits e-commerce, others remain defiant

Aditya Birla Group’s plans to shut down Abof.com, second e-tail venture in less than a year, may not deter other bricks-and-mortar retailers that have ventured online with unique offerings. In the past two years, India’s top-three business houses, Tatas, Birlas and Ambanis, ventured into e-tail largely to transform their bricks-and-mortar retail business under omni-channel — presence across mobile apps, retail and online stores. Birla took a step further, getting into pure-play e-tail through Abof.com, in addition to its omni-channel platform ...