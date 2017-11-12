Brakes on double-digit profit growth of auto majors

Rising sales volume and revenue are no longer translating into a corresponding rise in profit for top automobile firms like Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and Ashok Leyland. Profit growth at these companies have considerably slowed down from high double-digit during the first half (H1) of FY17 to a low single-digit this year, thanks to the adverse movement in commodity prices and a challenging market environment. Many companies are also faced with higher tax and wage burden. Maruti Suzuki, the country’s biggest car maker, saw its profit grow by less than four per cent in ...