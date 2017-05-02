Centre seeks guarantee for solar, wind plants connected to grid

Govt scaled up target for overall renewable energy capacity by more than 5 times to 175 GW by 2022

Buoyed by the bidding success of Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMS), the Union government wants state governments to offer guarantees to grid-connected wind and solar projects.



The guarantee is of the three tiers of the payment security mechanism, which is in place for the project in Madhya Pradesh and is now been planned for adoption by other states.



The suggestion is part of new tariff-based competitive bidding guidelines for grid-connected wind and solar PV projects that the Union ministry for new and (MNRE) plans to develop.



The draft guidelines have been floated ahead of a two-day state ministers’ conference starting Wednesday.



On February 10 this year, three projects of RUMS were bid out by the Madhya Pradesh government to Mahindra Renewables, ACME Solar Holdings, and Solengeri Power’s Spring Energy at very low tariffs that work out to Rs 2.97 in the first year and an average of Rs 3.3 over 25 years of the contract.



Later, on April 17, the three signed purchase agreements with two procurers — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Madhya Pradesh Management Company.



The MNRE has prepared these under Section 63 of the Electricity Act, 2003, to create a reassuring framework for investors.



The government has scaled up the target for overall capacity by more than five times to 175 GW by 2022, which includes 100 GW from solar, 60 GW from wind, 10 GW from bio-power, and 5 GW from small hydro-



Grid-connected renewable has seen a growth rate of 91.57 per cent with a capacity addition of 22.5 GW during the last three years (2014-15 to 2016-17), as compared to 11.7 GW installations during the preceding three years (2011-12 to 2013-14).



The cumulative installed capacity of grid renewable has reached 57.26 GW, which accounts for 17.52 per cent of grid from all resources.



The aggregate 57.26 GW grid renewable installed capacity includes 32.3 GW from wind power, 12.3 GW from solar power, 4.38 GW from small hydro-power, and 8.31 GW from bio-



