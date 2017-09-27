Don't expect economic revival for 2 years: L&T chief A M Naik

The economy is unlikely to revive for the next two years, as the government will be in “election mode” and private-sector companies grapple with a Rs 6.5-lakh crore debt problem, said Anil Manibhai Naik, outgoing Group Executive Chairman of India’s biggest infrastructure company, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), on Tuesday. “India is in election mode. There are polls either in one state or the other, apart from general elections for the next two years. This will keep the top leadership of the government busy with campaigning and crucial governance will get ...