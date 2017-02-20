Forget about Bitcoin. Invest in gold to stay financially secure

If you had invested in gold
a decade ago, the value of your investment would now have increased by a substantial 82 percent.
If you had chosen to put that cash
in the bank instead, then you would have actually lost money. People in the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia suffer from negative real returnsdue to spiking inflation and taxes.
Folks in Malaysia
and Japan
fare slightly better – their banks
will give them an annual return of approximately 0.5 percent.
Malaysian entrepreneur Robin Lee started HelloGold
to help households prepare for retirement and make it easier to secure loans.
The fintech startup democratizes access to gold
purchases. People can buy nuggets from as little as $0.22 (1 Malaysian ringgit) through the app.
That’s significantly cheaper than banks
or gold
merchants that demand people buy in increments of an entire gram, or more.
Gold
is now at $39.81 per gram.
Robin says the idea for the app
came to him during his previous stint as the CFO at the World Gold
Council, a consortium of some of the world’s leading gold
mining firms.
HelloGold
functions as a hybrid virtual marketplace where consumers can buy and sell gold.
It’s also possible to have the physical gold
shipped to your address – but the minimum is at least one gram. In this scenario, certain costs will apply – to cover delivery, insurance, and associated premiums.
It’s possible for consumers to use their existing gold
reserves as collateral for loans solicited from HelloGold
partners. In that case, Robin’s team will receive a commission from the partner financial institution as well.
All the gold
deposits are stored in a vault in Singapore, where they’re insured for loss and theft.
This is an excerpt from an article published on TechInAsia. You can read the full story here
