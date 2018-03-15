From March 25, SpiceJet shifts 22 flights to Terminal 2 at Delhi airport

will shift 22 flights connecting seven domestic destinations from Delhi's (T1) to (T2) from March 25. This includes flights to Kochi, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune, Goa, Surat and Gorakhpur. All remaining domestic flights will continue to operate from the The shift comes in the wake of Supreme Court dismissing rival airline IndiGo's challenge of order to partially shift the operations from T1 to T2. Currently, GoAir operates all its flights from Delhi from T2. said that all new flights operating to and from T2 will have a four digit number starting with “8”. “ has taken all possible measures to ensure smooth and seamless operations and minimal inconvenience to its customers. Arrangements for regular bus service between the terminals for passengers for use by transit flyers as well as those who might come to the wrong terminal for their flight have also been made,” the airline said in a statement.

Last October Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had asked and to partially shift their operations to T2 while GoAir was allowed to shift all its flights. The decision could not be implemented as challenged the order in the court. Last month the Supreme Court ruled against in the matter.

The partial shifting will allow DIAL to demolish and reconstruct the building which is functioning beyond its design capacity. The design capacity of the terminal is 20 million passengers a year and is handling 24 million passengers at present